Lpwm LLC Makes New $240,000 Investment in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIP)

Lpwm LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIP – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 9,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $240,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 1,997.3% during the 3rd quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,034,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 984,919 shares in the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $47,000. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $100,000.

SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF Price Performance

Shares of SPIP stock traded down $0.04 on Tuesday, hitting $26.26. 236,992 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 816,055. SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF has a one year low of $25.28 and a one year high of $31.52. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.48.

