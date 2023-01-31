Lpwm LLC Sells 510 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Lpwm LLC lowered its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,021 shares of the company’s stock after selling 510 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF comprises 1.0% of Lpwm LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. Lpwm LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $1,601,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY now owns 14,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $595,000 after buying an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Mcmorgan & Co. LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Mcmorgan & Co. LLC now owns 19,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $777,000 after buying an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC now owns 17,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $733,000 after buying an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 13,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $501,000 after buying an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA now owns 18,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $662,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VEA traded up $0.04 on Tuesday, reaching $45.52. The company had a trading volume of 3,591,145 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,083,518. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $35.42 and a 1-year high of $50.53. The company’s fifty day moving average is $43.36 and its 200-day moving average is $41.20.

