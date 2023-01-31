LSV Asset Management Acquires 242,321 Shares of MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG)

LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,758,742 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 242,321 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management owned about 2.95% of MGIC Investment worth $112,287,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MTG. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in MGIC Investment by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 103,446 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,402,000 after acquiring an additional 12,256 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of MGIC Investment in the first quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its position in shares of MGIC Investment by 42.1% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 25,204 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $342,000 after buying an additional 7,472 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in MGIC Investment by 31.3% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 207,142 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,807,000 after buying an additional 49,361 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in MGIC Investment by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 117,400 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,591,000 after buying an additional 9,454 shares during the last quarter. 96.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get MGIC Investment alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of MGIC Investment to $15.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Barclays lowered shares of MGIC Investment from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on MGIC Investment in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Compass Point downgraded MGIC Investment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $19.00 to $14.50 in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $15.75.

MGIC Investment Stock Down 1.8 %

MTG opened at $13.90 on Tuesday. MGIC Investment Co. has a twelve month low of $11.38 and a twelve month high of $16.41. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $13.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.59. The stock has a market cap of $4.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.21, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

MGIC Investment (NYSE:MTG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The insurance provider reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.31. MGIC Investment had a return on equity of 19.66% and a net margin of 72.18%. The business had revenue of $296.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $322.19 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that MGIC Investment Co. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

MGIC Investment Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, February 17th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 16th. MGIC Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.98%.

MGIC Investment Company Profile

(Get Rating)

MGIC Investment Corp. is a private mortgage insurer that serves lenders throughout the United States, and Puerto Rico. It also provides lenders with underwriting and other services and products related to home mortgage lending through its subsidiaries, such as Mortgage Guaranty Insurance Corp. and MGIC Indemnity Corp.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for MGIC Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MGIC Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.