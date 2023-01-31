LSV Asset Management Acquires 44,866 Shares of Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN)

LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in shares of Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,667,713 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 44,866 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management owned approximately 4.21% of Werner Enterprises worth $100,306,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Werner Enterprises by 23.1% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,334,690 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $167,059,000 after buying an additional 812,355 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Werner Enterprises by 23.0% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,215,945 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $123,943,000 after acquiring an additional 600,874 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Werner Enterprises by 2,103.2% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 400,163 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $16,407,000 after acquiring an additional 382,000 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in shares of Werner Enterprises by 120.9% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 45,529 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,867,000 after purchasing an additional 263,296 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Werner Enterprises by 15.3% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 986,021 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $37,272,000 after purchasing an additional 130,728 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.95% of the company’s stock.

Werner Enterprises Stock Down 2.8 %

WERN stock opened at $46.08 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $43.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.33. Werner Enterprises, Inc. has a 12 month low of $35.84 and a 12 month high of $48.28.

Werner Enterprises Dividend Announcement

Werner Enterprises ( NASDAQ:WERN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The transportation company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $827.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $819.79 million. Werner Enterprises had a net margin of 8.07% and a return on equity of 18.66%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Werner Enterprises, Inc. will post 3.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 3rd were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 30th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. Werner Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.16%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WERN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Cowen boosted their price target on Werner Enterprises to $43.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Werner Enterprises from $48.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Monday, November 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Werner Enterprises in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Werner Enterprises from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Werner Enterprises from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.14.

Werner Enterprises Profile

Werner Enterprises, Inc engages in the provision of logistics services. It operates through the Truckload Transportation Services and Werner Logistics segments. The Truckload Transportation Services segment consists of one-way truckload and specialized services units such as the medium-to-long haul van fleet which provides a consumer non durable products and commodities in truckload quantities.

