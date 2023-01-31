LSV Asset Management Buys 1,577,733 Shares of UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI)

LSV Asset Management grew its stake in shares of UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI – Get Rating) by 73.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,719,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,577,733 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management owned 1.77% of UGI worth $120,248,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of UGI by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 6,532 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $252,000 after buying an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its holdings in UGI by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 7,587 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC grew its holdings in UGI by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 35,149 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,357,000 after buying an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Allstate Corp raised its position in shares of UGI by 1.9% during the first quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 16,470 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $597,000 after buying an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of UGI by 2.3% during the second quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,989 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $540,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. 80.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of UGI from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 22nd. Barclays cut UGI from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $39.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of UGI from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of UGI in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America lowered UGI from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $43.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.67.

UGI stock opened at $39.10 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.05. UGI Co. has a 1-year low of $31.19 and a 1-year high of $46.13. The company’s 50-day moving average is $38.75 and its 200 day moving average is $37.98.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, January 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 14th. UGI’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.03%.

UGI Corporation, through its subsidiaries, distributes, stores, transports, and markets energy products and related services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: AmeriGas Propane, UGI International, Midstream & Marketing, and UGI Utilities. It distributes propane to approximately 1.3 million residential, commercial/industrial, motor fuel, agricultural, and wholesale customers through 1,400 propane distribution locations.

