LSV Asset Management Has $139.87 Million Position in Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL)

LSV Asset Management boosted its position in shares of Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,492,965 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 70,700 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management owned 4.82% of Foot Locker worth $139,866,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Foot Locker by 101.8% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 14,129 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $356,000 after buying an additional 7,128 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance boosted its holdings in shares of Foot Locker by 48.4% in the second quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 16,062 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $406,000 after buying an additional 5,237 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Foot Locker by 35.0% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,042,887 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $26,333,000 after buying an additional 270,263 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Foot Locker in the third quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Foot Locker by 258.6% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 23,281 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $588,000 after buying an additional 16,789 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.06% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Foot Locker news, SVP Todd Greener sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.63, for a total transaction of $94,075.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,921 shares in the company, valued at $222,807.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, VP John A. Maurer sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.01, for a total value of $147,035.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 23,221 shares in the company, valued at approximately $975,514.21. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Todd Greener sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.63, for a total transaction of $94,075.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,921 shares in the company, valued at $222,807.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Foot Locker Price Performance

Shares of FL opened at $42.44 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.96 billion, a PE ratio of 9.67 and a beta of 1.23. The company’s 50-day moving average is $38.11 and its 200-day moving average is $34.62. Foot Locker, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.85 and a fifty-two week high of $45.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 0.43.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 18th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $2.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.12 billion. Foot Locker had a net margin of 4.87% and a return on equity of 16.98%. Equities analysts forecast that Foot Locker, Inc. will post 4.49 EPS for the current year.

Foot Locker Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 13th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 12th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.77%. Foot Locker’s payout ratio is 36.45%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on FL shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Foot Locker from $31.00 to $36.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Foot Locker from $38.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Foot Locker from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 21st. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Foot Locker to $39.00 in a report on Monday, November 28th. Finally, Cowen increased their target price on shares of Foot Locker from $35.00 to $39.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. Twenty research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.53.

About Foot Locker

Foot Locker, Inc engages in the retail of athletic shoes and apparel. The firm uses its omni-channel capabilities to bridge the digital world and physical stores, including order-in-store, buy online and pickup-in-store, and buy online and ship-from-store, as well as e-commerce. It operates through following segments: North America, EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa, and Asia Pacific.

