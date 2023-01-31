LSV Asset Management Increases Position in Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI)

LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI – Get Rating) by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,384,578 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 150,344 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management owned 3.43% of Hillenbrand worth $87,562,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Hillenbrand by 1.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,551,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,490,000 after purchasing an additional 32,595 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Hillenbrand by 5.4% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,449,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,214,000 after acquiring an additional 73,940 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Hillenbrand by 5.0% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,346,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,497,000 after acquiring an additional 63,938 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in Hillenbrand by 6.7% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,016,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,313,000 after purchasing an additional 64,252 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Hillenbrand by 42.7% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 978,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,063,000 after purchasing an additional 292,538 shares in the last quarter. 85.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Hillenbrand from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th.

Shares of Hillenbrand stock opened at $45.23 on Tuesday. Hillenbrand, Inc. has a 12-month low of $36.16 and a 12-month high of $53.54. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.60 and a beta of 1.43.

Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $749.90 million for the quarter. Hillenbrand had a return on equity of 23.68% and a net margin of 7.10%. Analysts predict that Hillenbrand, Inc. will post 4.25 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 16th were paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.95%. This is a boost from Hillenbrand’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 15th. Hillenbrand’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.34%.

Hillenbrand, Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, and servicing highly engineered and mission-critical equipment and solutions to the customers. It operates through the following segments: Advanced Process Solutions, Molding Technology Solutions and Batesville. The Advanced Process Solutions segment provides compounding, extrusion, and material handling, screening, and separating equipment, systems, and services for manufacturing and other industrial processes.

