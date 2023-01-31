LSV Asset Management Increases Stock Position in Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD)

LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,001,312 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 103,006 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management owned 4.40% of Diodes worth $129,905,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Diodes in the 3rd quarter worth about $274,000. TD Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Diodes in the 3rd quarter worth about $362,000. Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Diodes in the 3rd quarter worth about $203,000. CX Institutional raised its position in shares of Diodes by 79.9% in the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 16,669 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,082,000 after purchasing an additional 7,405 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Diodes by 53.6% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 53,346 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,461,000 after buying an additional 18,617 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.24% of the company’s stock.

Diodes stock opened at $87.39 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $84.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $77.44. The company has a market cap of $3.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.14 and a beta of 1.41. Diodes Incorporated has a 52-week low of $58.52 and a 52-week high of $98.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Diodes ( NASDAQ:DIOD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The semiconductor company reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $521.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $521.10 million. Diodes had a return on equity of 24.01% and a net margin of 15.36%. Analysts predict that Diodes Incorporated will post 7.29 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Keh Shew Lu sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.00, for a total transaction of $81,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 74,183 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,008,823. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Evan Yu sold 6,933 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.50, for a total transaction of $613,570.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 55,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,947,150. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Keh Shew Lu sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.00, for a total value of $81,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 74,183 shares in the company, valued at $6,008,823. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 58,047 shares of company stock worth $5,062,509. 2.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on DIOD. StockNews.com upgraded Diodes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Diodes from $130.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Diodes from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Benchmark reduced their price objective on Diodes from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Diodes from $97.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd.

Diodes, Inc manufactures and supplies semiconductor products. It offers diodes, rectifiers, transistors, MOSFETs, protection devices, functional specific arrays, single gate, dual gate and standard logic, amplifiers and comparators, Hall-effect and temperature sensors. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Asia, North America, and Europe.

