LSV Asset Management Sells 248,775 Shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

LSV Asset Management cut its stake in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,306,665 shares of the company’s stock after selling 248,775 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $93,143,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 35.1% in the 3rd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 72,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,946,000 after purchasing an additional 18,891 shares in the last quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC raised its stake in Altria Group by 3.9% during the third quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 12,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $520,000 after acquiring an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. Greenfield Savings Bank bought a new position in shares of Altria Group in the second quarter worth about $1,190,000. King Luther Capital Management Corp boosted its stake in shares of Altria Group by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 33,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,416,000 after purchasing an additional 1,511 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 22.1% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,400,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,700,000 after purchasing an additional 795,437 shares during the last quarter. 58.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Altria Group Stock Performance

Shares of MO opened at $44.50 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $79.75 billion, a PE ratio of 17.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.62. Altria Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $40.35 and a 52-week high of $57.05. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $45.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.73.

Altria Group Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 22nd were given a dividend of $0.94 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 21st. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.45%. Altria Group’s payout ratio is presently 146.30%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MO. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Altria Group from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Cowen increased their target price on Altria Group to $47.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. UBS Group lowered Altria Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.91.

Altria Group Profile

Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Oral tobacco products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment consists of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.

