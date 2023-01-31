LSV Asset Management Sells 52,804 Shares of Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA)

LSV Asset Management lessened its stake in shares of Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,209,041 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 52,804 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in Lear were worth $144,710,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital International Investors raised its position in shares of Lear by 47.9% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,064,807 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $437,259,000 after buying an additional 993,216 shares in the last quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of Lear by 412.4% during the 2nd quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. now owns 770,210 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $96,962,000 after buying an additional 619,900 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Lear by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 6,864,149 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $821,570,000 after buying an additional 401,070 shares in the last quarter. Candlestick Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Lear during the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,767,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Lear by 149.2% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 391,428 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $49,277,000 after purchasing an additional 234,378 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Lear from $138.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Lear in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Lear from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $149.00 to $139.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Lear from $138.00 to $143.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Lear from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $155.00.

In other Lear news, SVP Thomas A. Didonato sold 1,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.03, for a total value of $167,739.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other Lear news, CEO Raymond E. Scott sold 6,143 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.43, for a total value of $917,948.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 23,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,493,972.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, SVP Thomas A. Didonato sold 1,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.03, for a total transaction of $167,739.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 35,970 shares of company stock worth $5,216,989 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

NYSE LEA opened at $138.90 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.33. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $132.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $135.70. Lear Co. has a 52-week low of $114.67 and a 52-week high of $176.80. The company has a market cap of $8.21 billion, a PE ratio of 35.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.50.

Lear (NYSE:LEA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The auto parts company reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $5.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.13 billion. Lear had a net margin of 1.14% and a return on equity of 9.21%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Lear Co. will post 8.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 7th were paid a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 6th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%. Lear’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 79.79%.

Lear Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and supply of automotive seats, electrical distribution systems and electronic modules, as well as related sub-systems, components, and software. It operates through the following segments: Seating and E-Systems. The Seating segment consists of the design, engineering, just-in-time assembly and delivery of complete seat systems, as well as the manufacture of all major seat components, including seat covers and surface materials such as leather and fabric, seat structures and mechanisms, seat foam and headrests.

