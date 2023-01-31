LSV Asset Management Sells 77,518 Shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII)

LSV Asset Management reduced its position in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII – Get Rating) by 8.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 822,612 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 77,518 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries were worth $182,209,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries in the 3rd quarter worth about $247,000. Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries in the 3rd quarter worth about $207,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,734 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $606,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Fox Run Management L.L.C. raised its position in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 149.3% in the 3rd quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. now owns 3,553 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $787,000 after purchasing an additional 2,128 shares during the period. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S purchased a new stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries in the 3rd quarter worth about $350,000. 86.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on HII. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from $258.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Barclays raised shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $270.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from $171.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in a research report on Monday, October 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $315.00 target price on the stock. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $252.40.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Stock Performance

Shares of HII stock opened at $216.67 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $8.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.08 and a beta of 0.62. The company’s 50 day moving average is $227.76 and its 200 day moving average is $229.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $177.20 and a 52-week high of $260.02.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The aerospace company reported $3.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.53 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $2.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.69 billion. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a net margin of 5.46% and a return on equity of 19.81%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.65 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. will post 14.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 24th will be paid a $1.24 dividend. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.29%. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.52%.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Company Profile

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in the shipbuilding business. It operates through the following business segments: Ingalls, Newport News, and Technical Solutions. The Ingalls segment develops and constructs non-nuclear ships, assault ships, and surface combatants. The Newport News segment designs, builds, and maintains nuclear-powered ships which include aircraft carriers and submarines.

