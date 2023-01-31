Lucid Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCID) Receives $20.00 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Lucid Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCID – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $19.29.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on LCID shares. Bank of America started coverage on Lucid Group in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI started coverage on Lucid Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Citigroup started coverage on Lucid Group in a research note on Sunday, January 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. R. F. Lafferty lowered their target price on Lucid Group from $19.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Lucid Group from $10.00 to $5.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th.

In other Lucid Group news, Director Public Investment Fund bought 85,712,679 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.68 per share, with a total value of $915,411,411.72. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,100,965,202 shares in the company, valued at $11,758,308,357.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Michael Bell sold 12,574 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.57, for a total value of $107,759.18. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,261,950 shares in the company, valued at $10,814,911.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Public Investment Fund purchased 85,712,679 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.68 per share, for a total transaction of $915,411,411.72. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,100,965,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,758,308,357.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 62.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Lucid Group by 36.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 38,737,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $983,933,000 after acquiring an additional 10,400,923 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Lucid Group by 888.1% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 6,821,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,297,000 after acquiring an additional 6,131,163 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Lucid Group by 80.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,822,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,719,000 after acquiring an additional 4,841,301 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Lucid Group by 23.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,623,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,842,000 after acquiring an additional 2,990,659 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Lucid Group by 101.1% during the second quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 18,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after acquiring an additional 1,699,534 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of LCID opened at $11.75 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $8.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 4.21 and a current ratio of 5.04. Lucid Group has a 52-week low of $6.09 and a 52-week high of $30.85. The company has a market cap of $19.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.27 and a beta of 0.67.

Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.07). Lucid Group had a negative net margin of 498.19% and a negative return on equity of 39.15%. The business had revenue of $195.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $232.50 million. Analysts predict that Lucid Group will post -1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lucid Group, Inc a technology and automotive company, develops electric vehicle (EV) technologies. The company designs, engineers, and builds electric vehicles, EV powertrains, and battery systems. As of December 31, 2021, it operates twenty retail studios in the United States. Lucid Group, Inc was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Newark, California.

