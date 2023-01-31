LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne (EPA:MC) Given a €960.00 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group set a €960.00 ($1,043.48) target price on LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne (EPA:MC – Get Rating) in a research note released on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Barclays set a €880.00 ($956.52) price target on LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €800.00 ($869.57) price target on LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €902.00 ($980.43) target price on LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €750.00 ($815.22) price objective on LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a report on Friday, December 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €740.00 ($804.35) price objective on LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a report on Tuesday, October 11th.

LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne stock opened at €798.80 ($868.26) on Friday. LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne has a 12 month low of €195.45 ($212.45) and a 12 month high of €260.55 ($283.21). The stock’s 50 day moving average is €729.03 and its 200-day moving average is €679.16.

LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne operates as a luxury goods company worldwide. The company offers champagnes, wines, and spirits under the Clos des Lambrays, Château d'Yquem, Dom Pérignon, Ruinart, Moët & Chandon, Hennessy, Veuve Clicquot, Ardbeg, Château Cheval Blanc, Glenmorangie, Krug, Mercier, Chandon, Cape Mentelle, Newton Vineyard, Cloudy Bay, Belvedere, Terrazas de los Andes, Bodega Numanthia, Cheval des Andes, Woodinville, Ao Yun, Clos19, and Volcan de mi Tierra brands.

