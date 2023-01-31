MagnetGold Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $163.99 Million (MTG)

MagnetGold (MTG) traded 0.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on January 31st. MagnetGold has a market capitalization of $163.99 million and approximately $2,456.27 worth of MagnetGold was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, MagnetGold has traded down 1.9% against the US dollar. One MagnetGold token can currently be bought for about $0.40 or 0.00001737 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

MagnetGold Profile

MagnetGold’s genesis date was August 25th, 2021. MagnetGold’s total supply is 700,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 280,000,000 tokens. MagnetGold’s official Twitter account is @ymagnetgold and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for MagnetGold is mtggold.com/indexmain.html.

MagnetGold Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “MagnetGold is a Decentralized cryptocurrency on the Binance Smart Chain (BEP-20).”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MagnetGold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MagnetGold should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MagnetGold using one of the exchanges listed above.

