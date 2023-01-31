Maiar DEX (MEX) Trading 3.8% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded up 2.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on January 31st. Maiar DEX has a market capitalization of $52.81 million and approximately $33,602.69 worth of Maiar DEX was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Maiar DEX has traded down 3.8% against the US dollar. One Maiar DEX token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00009997 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.97 or 0.00047402 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.95 or 0.00030047 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 16.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0486 or 0.00000210 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00019032 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004318 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $50.04 or 0.00216304 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0259 or 0.00000112 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000777 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002813 BTC.

Maiar DEX Token Profile

Maiar DEX (CRYPTO:MEX) is a token. It launched on November 20th, 2021. The official message board for Maiar DEX is t.me/xexchangeapp. The Reddit community for Maiar DEX is https://reddit.com/r/maiar_exchange and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Maiar DEX’s official Twitter account is @xexchangeapp and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Maiar DEX is xexchange.com.

Buying and Selling Maiar DEX

According to CryptoCompare, “xExchange (MEX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Elrond platform. xExchange has a current supply of 0. The last known price of xExchange is 0.00001645 USD and is down -6.91 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $55,357.83 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://xexchange.com/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maiar DEX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Maiar DEX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Maiar DEX using one of the exchanges listed above.

