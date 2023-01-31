Maker Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $26.44 Million (MKR)

Maker (MKR) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 30th. Maker has a total market capitalization of $624.56 million and $26.44 million worth of Maker was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Maker token can currently be bought for approximately $638.85 or 0.02794407 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Maker has traded down 10% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Maker Token Profile

Maker was first traded on August 15th, 2015. Maker’s total supply is 977,631 tokens. The Reddit community for Maker is https://reddit.com/r/makerdao and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Maker is makerdao.com. Maker’s official Twitter account is @makerdao and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Maker

According to CryptoCompare, “Maker DAO is a decentralized autonomous organization on the Ethereum blockchain seeking to minimize the price volatility of its own stable token Dai against the IMF’s currency basket SDR. It's token, MKR is a speculative Ethereum based asset that backs the value of the dai, a stable price stable coin issued on Ethereum. Maker earns a continuous fee on all outstanding dai in return for governing the system and taking on the risk of bailouts. Maker’s income is funnelled to MKR owners through BuyBack program (Buy&Burn).”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maker directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Maker should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Maker using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

