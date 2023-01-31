Maker Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $26.59 Million (MKR)

Maker (MKR) traded down 6.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on January 30th. One Maker token can currently be purchased for $634.02 or 0.02777626 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Maker has traded down 9.8% against the U.S. dollar. Maker has a market capitalization of $619.83 million and $26.59 million worth of Maker was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Maker

Maker’s launch date was August 15th, 2015. Maker’s total supply is 977,631 tokens. Maker’s official website is makerdao.com. Maker’s official Twitter account is @makerdao and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Maker is https://reddit.com/r/makerdao and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Maker

According to CryptoCompare, “Maker DAO is a decentralized autonomous organization on the Ethereum blockchain seeking to minimize the price volatility of its own stable token Dai against the IMF’s currency basket SDR. It's token, MKR is a speculative Ethereum based asset that backs the value of the dai, a stable price stable coin issued on Ethereum. Maker earns a continuous fee on all outstanding dai in return for governing the system and taking on the risk of bailouts. Maker’s income is funnelled to MKR owners through BuyBack program (Buy&Burn).”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maker directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Maker should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Maker using one of the exchanges listed above.

