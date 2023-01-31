Manchester Capital Management LLC Acquires 113,332 Shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT)

Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Get Rating) by 833.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 126,922 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 113,332 shares during the period. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF comprises 1.7% of Manchester Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Manchester Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $10,012,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VT. SCHRODERS IS Ltd raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 481.5% during the 2nd quarter. SCHRODERS IS Ltd now owns 1,430,273 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $122,059,000 after purchasing an additional 1,184,298 shares in the last quarter. Edgehill Endowment Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 581.6% during the 2nd quarter. Edgehill Endowment Partners LLC now owns 1,134,346 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $96,805,000 after purchasing an additional 967,924 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Associates LLC MA ADV raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Associates LLC MA ADV now owns 2,885,924 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $246,285,000 after purchasing an additional 372,053 shares in the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,152,000. Finally, Nottingham Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $19,605,000.

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

VT traded up $0.43 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $92.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 621,154 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,693,648. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a 52 week low of $76.80 and a 52 week high of $104.95. The company’s 50-day moving average is $88.92 and its 200-day moving average is $87.24.

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

