Manchester Capital Management LLC Acquires 58,131 Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) by 288.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 78,305 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 58,131 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Real Estate ETF accounts for 1.1% of Manchester Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Manchester Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $6,278,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VNQ. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory purchased a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA lifted its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 84.2% during the 2nd quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 479 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. IFS Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Stock Performance

VNQ traded up $0.89 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $90.08. 1,470,942 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,146,487. The company’s 50-day moving average is $85.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $87.78. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 12-month low of $74.66 and a 12-month high of $113.41.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

