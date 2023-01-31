Manchester Capital Management LLC Buys 61 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,559 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $706,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Texas Instruments in the third quarter worth $26,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Steward Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 205.6% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 217 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Texas Instruments by 34.5% during the third quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 234 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Nvwm LLC lifted its position in Texas Instruments by 132.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 246 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.12% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Texas Instruments

In other news, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 1,109 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.01, for a total value of $199,631.09. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 27,306 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,915,353.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Texas Instruments news, Director Janet F. Clark sold 9,990 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.16, for a total value of $1,749,848.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,566,280.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 1,109 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.01, for a total value of $199,631.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 27,306 shares in the company, valued at $4,915,353.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Texas Instruments Trading Up 2.1 %

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on TXN shares. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $158.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Texas Instruments from $152.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $179.35.

Shares of NASDAQ:TXN traded up $3.57 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $176.70. 1,620,655 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,565,258. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 12-month low of $144.46 and a 12-month high of $191.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $160.37 billion, a PE ratio of 18.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $172.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $169.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 4.70 and a quick ratio of 3.77.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The semiconductor company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $4.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.64 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 43.68% and a return on equity of 61.06%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.27 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.58 EPS for the current year.

Texas Instruments Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 31st will be paid a dividend of $1.24 per share. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 30th. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.77%.

Texas Instruments Profile

(Get Rating)

Texas Instruments Incorporated engages in the design, manufacture, test, and sale of analog and embedded semiconductors, which includes industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications equipment, and enterprise systems. It operates through the following segments: Analog and Embedded Processing.

Featured Articles

