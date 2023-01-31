Manchester Capital Management LLC Has $112,000 Stake in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Get Rating) by 39.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 771 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period. Manchester Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $112,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Crewe Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 83.9% in the 2nd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Trane Technologies in the second quarter valued at $31,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Trane Technologies during the first quarter worth $34,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Trane Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 70.4% during the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. 81.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Trane Technologies

In related news, CEO David S. Regnery sold 14,651 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.00, for a total transaction of $2,622,529.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 95,751 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,139,429. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO David S. Regnery sold 14,651 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.00, for a total transaction of $2,622,529.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 95,751 shares in the company, valued at $17,139,429. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Mairead Magner sold 1,000 shares of Trane Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $165,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,828,035. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 38,654 shares of company stock valued at $6,707,700. Insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Trane Technologies Stock Performance

TT stock traded up $3.51 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $178.66. 346,686 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,177,274. Trane Technologies plc has a 52 week low of $120.64 and a 52 week high of $194.66. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $174.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $161.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.15 billion, a PE ratio of 25.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.02.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.15. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 10.56% and a return on equity of 27.32%. The company had revenue of $4.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.16 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Trane Technologies plc will post 7.18 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on TT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Trane Technologies from $116.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. BMO Capital Markets cut Trane Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $180.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Bank of America cut shares of Trane Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $160.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $160.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $183.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $175.17.

About Trane Technologies

Trane Technologies Plc is a global climate innovator, which engages in providing efficient and sustainable climate solutions to buildings, homes, and transportation. Its strategic brands include Trane and Thermo King. It operates through the following segments: Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific. The Americas segment encompasses commercial heating and cooling systems, building controls, and energy services and solutions; residential heating and cooling; and transport refrigeration systems and solutions in North America and Latin America regions.

