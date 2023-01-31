Manchester Capital Management LLC Has $198,000 Stock Holdings in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Manchester Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) by 38.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,362 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $198,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC boosted its stake in Blackstone by 75.5% during the 3rd quarter. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC now owns 36,370 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,044,000 after acquiring an additional 15,647 shares during the last quarter. Northcape Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Blackstone by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Northcape Wealth Management LLC now owns 45,683 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,824,000 after buying an additional 3,220 shares during the period. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Blackstone by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,621 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $554,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Blackstone by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,022 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,341,000 after purchasing an additional 1,055 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rossmore Private Capital boosted its position in shares of Blackstone by 4.1% during the third quarter. Rossmore Private Capital now owns 8,866 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $742,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.39% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on BX shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Blackstone from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $114.00 to $111.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Blackstone from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday. CICC Research began coverage on Blackstone in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Blackstone from $86.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $112.23.

Insider Buying and Selling

Blackstone Price Performance

In other news, major shareholder Holdings I/Ii Gp L. Blackstone sold 6,341,568 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total transaction of $50,732,544.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 83,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $664,872. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other Blackstone news, insider John G. Finley sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.21, for a total transaction of $5,360,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 355,698 shares in the company, valued at $38,134,382.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Holdings I/Ii Gp L. Blackstone sold 6,341,568 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total value of $50,732,544.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 83,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $664,872. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 19,389,939 shares of company stock valued at $175,531,846 over the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

BX traded up $0.60 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $95.50. 842,864 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,640,988. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $81.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $90.24. The company has a market cap of $67.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.88, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.47. Blackstone Inc. has a twelve month low of $71.72 and a twelve month high of $138.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The asset manager reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.62 billion. Blackstone had a return on equity of 18.89% and a net margin of 20.52%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.71 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Blackstone Inc. will post 4.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Blackstone Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 6th will be issued a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 3rd. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.81%. This is a boost from Blackstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio is presently 151.90%.

Blackstone Company Profile

Blackstone, Inc engages in the provision of investment and fund management services. It operates through the following segments: Private Equity, Real Estate, Hedge Fund Solutions and Credit. The Private Equity segment consists of its flagship corporate private equity funds, Blackstone Capital Partners funds, sector-focused corporate private equity funds, including energy-focused funds, Blackstone Energy Partners funds, and Blackstone Core Equity Partners.

