Manchester Capital Management LLC Has $516,000 Stock Holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Manchester Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,049 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 298 shares during the period. Manchester Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $516,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Guinness Asset Management LTD bought a new position in shares of Emerson Electric in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $92,450,000. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 35.5% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,227,845 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $336,283,000 after buying an additional 1,108,075 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in Emerson Electric by 52.0% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,170,894 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $252,213,000 after acquiring an additional 1,084,478 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 115.2% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,993,670 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $158,577,000 after purchasing an additional 1,067,279 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 18.1% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,126,275 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $381,138,000 after buying an additional 784,453 shares during the last quarter. 71.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Emerson Electric news, CFO Frank J. Dellaquila sold 4,617 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.40, for a total transaction of $421,993.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 354,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,434,021.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, VP Sara Yang Bosco sold 10,977 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.13, for a total transaction of $1,000,334.01. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 118,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,772,021.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Frank J. Dellaquila sold 4,617 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.40, for a total value of $421,993.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 354,858 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,434,021.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of EMR stock traded down $0.14 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $89.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 649,234 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,656,132. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $94.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $87.91. Emerson Electric Co. has a one year low of $72.40 and a one year high of $100.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a market cap of $52.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.41.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.14. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 16.46% and a return on equity of 23.43%. The business had revenue of $5.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.21 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on EMR shares. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. StockNews.com cut Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 19th. UBS Group lowered shares of Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $118.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $98.77.

Emerson Electric Co is a global technology and engineering company, which designs and manufactures products and delivers services that bring technology and engineering together to provide innovative solutions for customers in a wide range of industrial, commercial, and consumer markets. It operates through the following segments: Automation Solutions, AspenTech, Commercial and Residential Solutions, Climate Technologies, and Tools and Home Products.

