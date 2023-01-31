Manchester Capital Management LLC Reduces Stake in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Manchester Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 29.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,653 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 1,966 shares during the period. Manchester Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $376,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Castle Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Medtronic in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Medtronic by 58.1% in the third quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 351 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Medtronic by 53.2% in the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 357 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. West Branch Capital LLC grew its holdings in Medtronic by 84.8% during the 2nd quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 377 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of Medtronic by 368.0% in the 3rd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 482 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. 80.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on MDT. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Medtronic in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $87.00 price target on the stock. Barclays reduced their price objective on Medtronic from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 25th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $97.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Medtronic from $90.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $85.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $94.25.

In related news, EVP Sean Salmon sold 16,631 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.50, for a total transaction of $1,338,795.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,905,084. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MDT traded up $0.32 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $82.90. 1,399,916 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,687,676. Medtronic plc has a 12 month low of $75.76 and a 12 month high of $114.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.76. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $84.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $110.27 billion, a PE ratio of 25.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.71.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The medical technology company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $7.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.70 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 14.03% and a return on equity of 13.52%. The company’s revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.32 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Medtronic plc will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 21st were issued a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 20th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.28%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 84.47%.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiovascular Porrtfolio, Neuroscience Portfolio, Medical Surgical Portfolio, and Diabetes Operating Unit.

