ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN) Releases Q1 Earnings Guidance

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.61-1.71 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.48.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on MAN. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of ManpowerGroup to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. TheStreet upgraded ManpowerGroup from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Monday, November 21st. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a hold rating and issued a $72.00 price target on shares of ManpowerGroup in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on ManpowerGroup from $88.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of ManpowerGroup from $64.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Monday, December 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $80.11.

Get ManpowerGroup alerts:

ManpowerGroup Price Performance

MAN opened at $86.90 on Tuesday. ManpowerGroup has a 1 year low of $64.00 and a 1 year high of $115.54. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $86.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.39 billion, a PE ratio of 10.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22.

ManpowerGroup Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ManpowerGroup

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were issued a $1.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.2%. ManpowerGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.50%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MAN. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of ManpowerGroup by 72.6% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 858 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in ManpowerGroup by 171.5% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,857 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $174,000 after buying an additional 1,173 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ManpowerGroup in the first quarter worth $267,000. M&T Bank Corp purchased a new position in shares of ManpowerGroup in the 3rd quarter valued at $287,000. Finally, Delphia USA Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ManpowerGroup by 20.2% during the 1st quarter. Delphia USA Inc. now owns 3,888 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $365,000 after acquiring an additional 654 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.27% of the company’s stock.

ManpowerGroup Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ManpowerGroup, Inc engages in the provision of workforce solutions and services. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Southern Europe, Northern Europe, Asia Pacific Middle East, and Right Management. The Americas segment offers services as Manpower, Experis, and ManpowerGroup Solutions through both branch and franchise offices.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ManpowerGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ManpowerGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.