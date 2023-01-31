ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN) Releases Q1 Earnings Guidance

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.61-1.71 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.48.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several research firms have weighed in on MAN. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of ManpowerGroup to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. TheStreet upgraded ManpowerGroup from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Monday, November 21st. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a hold rating and issued a $72.00 price target on shares of ManpowerGroup in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on ManpowerGroup from $88.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of ManpowerGroup from $64.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Monday, December 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $80.11.
ManpowerGroup Price Performance
MAN opened at $86.90 on Tuesday. ManpowerGroup has a 1 year low of $64.00 and a 1 year high of $115.54. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $86.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.39 billion, a PE ratio of 10.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22.
ManpowerGroup Dividend Announcement
Institutional Investors Weigh In On ManpowerGroup
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MAN. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of ManpowerGroup by 72.6% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 858 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in ManpowerGroup by 171.5% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,857 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $174,000 after buying an additional 1,173 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ManpowerGroup in the first quarter worth $267,000. M&T Bank Corp purchased a new position in shares of ManpowerGroup in the 3rd quarter valued at $287,000. Finally, Delphia USA Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ManpowerGroup by 20.2% during the 1st quarter. Delphia USA Inc. now owns 3,888 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $365,000 after acquiring an additional 654 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.27% of the company’s stock.
ManpowerGroup Company Profile
ManpowerGroup, Inc engages in the provision of workforce solutions and services. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Southern Europe, Northern Europe, Asia Pacific Middle East, and Right Management. The Americas segment offers services as Manpower, Experis, and ManpowerGroup Solutions through both branch and franchise offices.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on ManpowerGroup (MAN)
- Whirlpool Corporation: High-Yield Value Spins Back Into Style
- Kanzhun Stock Outlook Promising With China’s Reopening
- Lucid Group’s Buyout Rumors Continue
- Is Zimmer Biomet a Buy Ahead of Earnings?
- Tesla’s Recovery Gains Momentum
Receive News & Ratings for ManpowerGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ManpowerGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.