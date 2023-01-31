Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC – Get Rating) (TSE:MFC) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,310,000 shares, an increase of 16.0% from the December 31st total of 10,610,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,190,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.9 days. Currently, 0.7% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Manulife Financial

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. purchased a new position in Manulife Financial during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Manulife Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Tsfg LLC increased its holdings in Manulife Financial by 145.7% during the third quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 1,693 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 1,004 shares during the period. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Manulife Financial during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in Manulife Financial by 100.7% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,736 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 871 shares during the period. 43.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Manulife Financial Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:MFC traded down $0.14 during trading on Monday, reaching $19.51. 3,732,979 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,778,115. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.38 billion, a PE ratio of 6.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.51. Manulife Financial has a 12-month low of $14.92 and a 12-month high of $22.19.

Manulife Financial Cuts Dividend

Manulife Financial ( NYSE:MFC Get Rating ) (TSE:MFC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $5.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.51 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Manulife Financial will post 2.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 22nd were given a dividend of $0.242 per share. This represents a $0.97 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 21st. Manulife Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.99%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently commented on MFC. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Manulife Financial from C$27.00 to C$34.00 in a report on Monday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Manulife Financial in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Manulife Financial from C$30.00 to C$29.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on shares of Manulife Financial from C$24.00 to C$26.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, CIBC raised their price objective on shares of Manulife Financial from C$23.00 to C$27.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.75.

About Manulife Financial

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services in Asia, Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Wealth and Asset Management Businesses; Insurance and Annuity Products; And Corporate and Other segments. The Wealth and Asset Management Businesses segment provides mutual funds and exchange-traded funds, group retirement and savings products, and institutional asset management services through agents and brokers affiliated with the company, securities brokerage firms, and financial advisors pension plan consultants and banks.

