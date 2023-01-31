Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The oil and gas company reported $6.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.54 by $1.11, RTT News reports. The business had revenue of $39.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.29 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 6.82% and a return on equity of 34.82%. The company’s revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.30 earnings per share.

Marathon Petroleum stock opened at $129.14 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.52 billion, a PE ratio of 5.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 1.59. Marathon Petroleum has a 12-month low of $70.33 and a 12-month high of $136.46. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $118.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $107.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 16th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 15th. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.18%.

In other news, CEO Michael J. Hennigan sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.75, for a total value of $12,175,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 296,826 shares in the company, valued at $36,138,565.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . In other Marathon Petroleum news, CEO Michael J. Hennigan sold 80,149 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.73, for a total value of $9,516,090.77. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 248,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,515,803.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Michael J. Hennigan sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.75, for a total transaction of $12,175,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 296,826 shares in the company, valued at $36,138,565.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 212,070 shares of company stock worth $25,617,038. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MPC. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Robinson Value Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Marathon Petroleum during the first quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 39.3% in the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 851 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covington Capital Management lifted its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 28.6% during the third quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 900 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.48% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $104.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $131.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Marathon Petroleum in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $119.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Marathon Petroleum currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $127.00.

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent company, which engages in the refining, marketing, and transportation of petroleum products in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Refining and Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining and Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States, purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals, and trucks that the company owns or operates.

