Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC Boosts Stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC raised its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 342,006 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the quarter. Pfizer accounts for approximately 2.3% of Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $14,966,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Pfizer by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 43,872 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,920,000 after acquiring an additional 1,252 shares in the last quarter. Northcape Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 29.1% in the third quarter. Northcape Wealth Management LLC now owns 41,589 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,820,000 after purchasing an additional 9,363 shares in the last quarter. Delaney Dennis R purchased a new stake in Pfizer during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $636,000. Continuum Advisory LLC boosted its position in Pfizer by 16.9% in the 3rd quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 73,484 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,061,000 after buying an additional 10,598 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Pfizer by 23.6% in the third quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 126,813 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,549,000 after acquiring an additional 24,217 shares in the last quarter. 67.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PFE. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Pfizer from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $47.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. UBS Group cut Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $55.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Pfizer from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $50.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.33.

Pfizer Price Performance

Pfizer stock traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $43.74. 22,824,213 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,793,330. The company has a market capitalization of $245.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.38, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.89. Pfizer Inc. has a 12-month low of $41.44 and a 12-month high of $56.32.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.31. Pfizer had a return on equity of 43.95% and a net margin of 29.81%. The company had revenue of $22.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.04 billion. Analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 6.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pfizer Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.75%. This is an increase from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 26th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.54%.

Pfizer Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm works across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

Further Reading

