Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC Buys 992 Shares of Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN)

Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC boosted its stake in Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 268,169 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 992 shares during the period. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Organon & Co. worth $6,275,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Organon & Co. by 27.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,958,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,706,000 after purchasing an additional 2,599,728 shares in the last quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in Organon & Co. by 30.8% in the 2nd quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 10,848,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,137,000 after buying an additional 2,553,301 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in Organon & Co. by 16.2% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,530,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,148,000 after buying an additional 1,049,835 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management boosted its position in Organon & Co. by 36.6% in the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,541,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,474,000 after buying an additional 681,083 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Organon & Co. by 298.5% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 749,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,169,000 after purchasing an additional 561,200 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.74% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on OGN shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Organon & Co. from $27.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Bank of America lowered shares of Organon & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, October 14th.

Organon & Co. Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:OGN traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $29.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 462,887 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,847,444. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.93. The company has a market cap of $7.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.47 and a beta of 0.71. Organon & Co. has a 12-month low of $22.88 and a 12-month high of $39.47.

Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.20. Organon & Co. had a net margin of 16.07% and a negative return on equity of 114.90%. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.49 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Organon & Co. will post 5.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Organon & Co. Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 14th were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 10th. Organon & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.28%.

About Organon & Co.

Organon & Co, a health care company, develops and delivers health solutions through a portfolio of prescription therapies in the United States and internationally. Its women's health portfolio comprises contraception and fertility brands, such as Nexplanon/Implanon, a long-acting reversible contraceptive.

