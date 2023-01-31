Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,743 shares of the company’s stock after selling 800 shares during the quarter. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $560,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GQG Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 30,443,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,006,398,000 after buying an additional 476,875 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 83.2% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 28,909,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,854,521,000 after purchasing an additional 13,126,188 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 58.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,346,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,614,071,000 after purchasing an additional 6,060,171 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Philip Morris International by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 14,298,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,411,829,000 after acquiring an additional 228,706 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Philip Morris International by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,728,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,195,689,000 after acquiring an additional 147,776 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.85% of the company’s stock.

Philip Morris International Stock Performance

Philip Morris International stock traded down $0.36 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $103.47. 814,826 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,589,671. The company has a market capitalization of $160.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.51, a P/E/G ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.68. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $101.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $95.92. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 1 year low of $82.85 and a 1 year high of $112.48.

Philip Morris International Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 22nd were issued a $1.27 dividend. This represents a $5.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 21st. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 90.55%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 24th. Societe Generale began coverage on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. They set a “sell” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $102.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $109.00 price target on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Philip Morris International to $95.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $109.42.

About Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International, Inc is a holding company engaged in the manufacturing and sale of cigarettes, tobacco, and nicotine-containing products. Its products include cigarettes and reduced-risk products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products, which are sold in markets outside the U.S.

