Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC Has $11.70 Million Stake in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC raised its position in shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 317,766 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,340 shares during the period. eBay comprises about 1.8% of Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in eBay were worth $11,697,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of EBAY. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of eBay by 9.5% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 41,990 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $2,404,000 after purchasing an additional 3,655 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its holdings in shares of eBay by 21.7% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 9,176 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $526,000 after purchasing an additional 1,638 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of eBay by 34.7% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 461,862 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $26,460,000 after purchasing an additional 118,952 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC increased its holdings in shares of eBay by 6.2% in the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 223,976 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $12,825,000 after purchasing an additional 13,127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of eBay by 17.0% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 10,715 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $614,000 after purchasing an additional 1,555 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.51% of the company’s stock.

Get eBay alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, CAO Brian J. Doerger sold 9,542 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.12, for a total value of $420,993.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Brian J. Doerger sold 9,542 shares of eBay stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.12, for a total transaction of $420,993.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Brian J. Doerger sold 4,311 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.89, for a total value of $180,587.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 9,542 shares in the company, valued at $399,714.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

eBay Stock Performance

Shares of eBay stock traded up $0.14 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $49.03. 706,906 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,290,225. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -444.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $44.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.37. eBay Inc. has a 1-year low of $35.92 and a 1-year high of $60.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The e-commerce company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $2.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.31 billion. eBay had a net margin of 0.28% and a return on equity of 29.43%. As a group, equities analysts predict that eBay Inc. will post 3.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

eBay Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%. eBay’s dividend payout ratio is currently -800.00%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have commented on EBAY shares. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of eBay from $52.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of eBay from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of eBay from $54.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of eBay from $52.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of eBay from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, eBay has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.89.

About eBay

(Get Rating)

eBay, Inc operates as a commerce company. The company platforms include online marketplace and its localized counterparts, including off-platform businesses in South Korea, Japan, and Turkey, as well as eBay’s suite of mobile apps. The company technologies and services are designed to give buyers choice and a breadth of relevant inventory and to enable sellers worldwide to organize and offer their inventory for sale, virtually anytime and anywhere.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EBAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for eBay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eBay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.