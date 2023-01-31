Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC Has $867,000 Holdings in Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC cut its holdings in Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,237 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 36 shares during the period. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in AON were worth $867,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AON. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new position in shares of AON in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in AON during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners bought a new stake in AON during the second quarter worth about $38,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in AON during the second quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in AON by 47.7% during the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 158 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. 86.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of AON in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $310.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of AON in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet raised shares of AON from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, December 9th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of AON in a report on Friday, January 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $363.00 target price for the company. Finally, MKM Partners increased their target price on shares of AON from $335.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $313.56.

NYSE AON traded down $0.41 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $317.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 177,269 shares, compared to its average volume of 696,038. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $307.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $292.04. The stock has a market cap of $65.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.88. Aon plc has a 52 week low of $246.21 and a 52 week high of $341.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.27, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.56.

AON (NYSE:AON – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.81 billion. AON had a net margin of 22.49% and a return on equity of 445.81%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.74 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Aon plc will post 13.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 1st will be given a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 31st. AON’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.39%.

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, cyber, and global risk consulting solutions, as well as acts as a captives management; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

