Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC Raises Stock Position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC increased its stake in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) by 22.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,748 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 498 shares during the quarter. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $440,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Waste Management by 3.1% in the third quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 25,548 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,093,000 after purchasing an additional 775 shares during the last quarter. Page Arthur B purchased a new stake in Waste Management in the third quarter worth approximately $208,000. Continuum Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Waste Management in the third quarter worth approximately $218,000. OLD National Bancorp IN raised its position in Waste Management by 9.2% in the third quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 9,082 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,455,000 after acquiring an additional 765 shares during the period. Finally, Quantinno Capital Management LP raised its position in Waste Management by 1.8% in the third quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 18,534 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,969,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.48% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Waste Management

In other Waste Management news, Director John C. Pope sold 218 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.76, for a total value of $33,737.68. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 55,809 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,637,000.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Waste Management Price Performance

WM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Waste Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $170.00 to $191.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Waste Management from $173.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Waste Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $185.00 to $171.00 in a research report on Monday, December 19th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Waste Management from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $190.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of Waste Management in a research report on Friday, January 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $183.00 price target on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Waste Management currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $171.36.

Shares of WM stock traded down $0.08 on Tuesday, hitting $153.02. 337,678 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,586,644. The firm has a market cap of $62.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.46, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.73. Waste Management, Inc. has a 52 week low of $138.58 and a 52 week high of $175.98. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $159.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $162.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

Waste Management declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, December 8th that allows the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the business services provider to repurchase up to 2.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Waste Management Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 2nd were issued a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.33%.

About Waste Management

Waste Management, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of waste management environmental services. It operates through the following segments: Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3. The Tier 1 segment consists of areas in the Southern United States. The Tier 2 segment consists of areas located in the Midwest and Northeast United States.

Featured Stories

