Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC Sells 275 Shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC trimmed its position in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,360 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 275 shares during the quarter. Air Products and Chemicals comprises about 1.3% of Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $8,462,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sierra Capital LLC lifted its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 1,060.0% in the second quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 116 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Air Products and Chemicals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Evoke Wealth LLC raised its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 21.9% in the 3rd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 206 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Finally, Tobam bought a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals in the third quarter worth about $51,000. 82.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on APD shares. Vertical Research downgraded Air Products and Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $328.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $281.00 to $308.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $295.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $339.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $290.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Air Products and Chemicals presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $313.79.

Air Products and Chemicals Stock Up 1.2 %

NYSE APD traded up $3.74 on Tuesday, hitting $317.64. The stock had a trading volume of 223,386 shares, compared to its average volume of 929,209. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $311.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $272.98. The stock has a market cap of $70.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.66. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $216.24 and a 52-week high of $328.56.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported $2.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.12. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 16.31% and a net margin of 17.77%. The company had revenue of $3.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.51 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 11.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Air Products and Chemicals Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 3rd will be issued a dividend of $1.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 31st. This is a positive change from Air Products and Chemicals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.62. This represents a $7.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%. Air Products and Chemicals’s payout ratio is 63.91%.

Insider Activity at Air Products and Chemicals

In other Air Products and Chemicals news, VP Sean D. Major sold 485 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.00, for a total transaction of $151,805.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 14,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,468,075. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Air Products and Chemicals Profile

(Get Rating)

Air Products & Chemicals, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of atmospheric gases. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Gases-Americas, Industrial Gases-EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa), Industrial Gases-Asia, Industrial Gases-Global, and Corporate & Other. The Industrial Gases-America, EMEA, and Asia segment markets and produces atmospheric gases, such as oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases, process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases and equipment for the production and processing of gases, such as air separation units and non-cryogenic generators.

