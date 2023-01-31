Marine Petroleum Trust (NASDAQ:MARPS) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Marine Petroleum Trust (NASDAQ:MARPS – Get Rating) in a report issued on Friday. The firm issued a hold rating on the energy company’s stock.

Marine Petroleum Trust Stock Performance

Shares of MARPS opened at $7.95 on Friday. Marine Petroleum Trust has a one year low of $4.27 and a one year high of $32.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.24.

Marine Petroleum Trust (NASDAQ:MARPS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The energy company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Marine Petroleum Trust had a net margin of 83.93% and a return on equity of 139.43%. The company had revenue of $0.60 million during the quarter.

Marine Petroleum Trust Cuts Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th were given a dividend of $0.244 per share. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.28%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 29th.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Marine Petroleum Trust stock. Navellier & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Marine Petroleum Trust (NASDAQ:MARPS – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 34,457 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $256,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.47% of the company’s stock.

Marine Petroleum Trust Company Profile

Marine Petroleum Trust operates as a royalty trust. It engages in the administration and liquidation of rights to payments from certain oil and natural gas leases in the Gulf of Mexico. The company was founded on June 1, 1956 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

