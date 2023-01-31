MarineMax (NYSE:HZO) Given New $33.00 Price Target at B. Riley

MarineMax (NYSE:HZO – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by B. Riley from $35.00 to $33.00 in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for MarineMax’s Q3 2023 earnings at $2.60 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $1.85 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $2.67 EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at $1.30 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on HZO. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of MarineMax from $43.00 to $39.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. Raymond James lowered their price target on MarineMax from $66.00 to $55.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com upgraded MarineMax from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Saturday, October 29th. DA Davidson lowered their target price on shares of MarineMax to $44.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of MarineMax from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $39.17.

MarineMax stock opened at $29.66 on Friday. MarineMax has a 12 month low of $27.40 and a 12 month high of $50.32. The company has a market capitalization of $647.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 1.58. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

MarineMax ( NYSE:HZO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The specialty retailer reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by ($0.27). The firm had revenue of $507.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $509.59 million. MarineMax had a return on equity of 25.61% and a net margin of 7.76%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.59 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that MarineMax will post 7.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in MarineMax by 0.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,159,070 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $167,445,000 after purchasing an additional 16,515 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of MarineMax by 1.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,789,622 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $53,313,000 after buying an additional 34,189 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of MarineMax by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,730,189 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $51,544,000 after buying an additional 39,261 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of MarineMax by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 821,472 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $29,672,000 after acquiring an additional 57,396 shares during the period. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in MarineMax by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 632,590 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $25,468,000 after acquiring an additional 2,302 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.93% of the company’s stock.

MarineMax, Inc engages in the provision of boating-related activities. The firm sells used and new sport boats, sport cruisers, sport yachts and fishing boats through retail stores. It also provides maintenance, repair, slip and storage services. The company was founded in January 1998 and is headquartered in Clearwater, FL.

