Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) Shares Sold by Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC

Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC lessened its holdings in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,323 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,846 shares during the quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $2,288,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Abundance Wealth Counselors lifted its position in Marriott International by 0.8% in the third quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors now owns 7,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,080,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC grew its stake in Marriott International by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC now owns 1,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in Marriott International by 2.4% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 22.6% in the second quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $500,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. 58.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have issued reports on MAR shares. Citigroup downgraded shares of Marriott International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $170.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. StockNews.com downgraded Marriott International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on Marriott International in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Marriott International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $166.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $174.79.

Marriott International Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of Marriott International stock opened at $171.20 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $158.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $155.20. The stock has a market cap of $54.19 billion, a PE ratio of 26.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.33. Marriott International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $131.01 and a 12-month high of $195.90.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.69. The company had revenue of $5.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.27 billion. Marriott International had a return on equity of 132.01% and a net margin of 11.16%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Marriott International, Inc. will post 6.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marriott International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 23rd were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 22nd. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.39%.

Marriott International declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, November 10th that authorizes the company to buyback 25,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Transactions at Marriott International

In other Marriott International news, Director Eric Hippeau sold 7,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.24, for a total transaction of $1,153,728.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,261 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,163,502.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Eric Hippeau sold 7,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.24, for a total value of $1,153,728.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,163,502.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Benjamin T. Breland sold 625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.00, for a total transaction of $101,250.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,150,524. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 12.21% of the company’s stock.

About Marriott International

Marriott International, Inc engages in the operation and franchise of hotel, residential, and timeshare properties. It operates through the following geography segments: U.S. & Canada, Asia Pacific, and Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA). The company was founded by J. Willard Marriott and Alice Sheets Marriott in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

Further Reading

