Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) Short Interest Down 9.6% in January

Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,540,000 shares, a drop of 9.6% from the December 31st total of 5,020,000 shares. Currently, 1.7% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,970,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.3 days.

Insider Transactions at Marriott International

In related news, Director Eric Hippeau sold 7,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.24, for a total value of $1,153,728.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,163,502.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Marriott International news, EVP Benjamin T. Breland sold 625 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.00, for a total transaction of $101,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,150,524. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Eric Hippeau sold 7,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.24, for a total transaction of $1,153,728.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,163,502.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 12.21% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Marriott International

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Marriott International by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,035,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,228,198,000 after buying an additional 548,630 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Marriott International by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,499,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,312,285,000 after acquiring an additional 281,614 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,763,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,508,344,000 after buying an additional 51,077 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,591,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,063,858,000 after buying an additional 371,366 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in Marriott International by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,301,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $743,010,000 after purchasing an additional 153,512 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.97% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Marriott International Stock Performance

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MAR. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Marriott International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $166.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, January 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Marriott International from $190.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on Marriott International in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. StockNews.com downgraded Marriott International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Marriott International from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $174.79.

Shares of MAR traded down $3.13 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $171.20. 1,899,362 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,854,987. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $158.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $155.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.33, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.52. Marriott International has a twelve month low of $131.01 and a twelve month high of $195.90. The company has a market capitalization of $54.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.29, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.56.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69. Marriott International had a return on equity of 132.01% and a net margin of 11.16%. The business had revenue of $5.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.27 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Marriott International will post 6.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marriott International Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 23rd were given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 22nd. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.39%.

Marriott International announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, November 10th that authorizes the company to repurchase 25,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Marriott International Company Profile

Marriott International, Inc engages in the operation and franchise of hotel, residential, and timeshare properties. It operates through the following geography segments: U.S. & Canada, Asia Pacific, and Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA). The company was founded by J. Willard Marriott and Alice Sheets Marriott in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

