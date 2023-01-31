Mask Network One Day Trading Volume Hits $542.53 Million (MASK)

Mask Network (MASK) traded 24.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on January 31st. Mask Network has a total market capitalization of $284.07 million and approximately $542.53 million worth of Mask Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Mask Network token can currently be bought for approximately $4.17 or 0.00017975 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Mask Network has traded up 33.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00002783 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0604 or 0.00000261 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0750 or 0.00000324 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $92.89 or 0.00401430 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 17.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0280 or 0.00000121 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6,519.98 or 0.28177439 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $135.61 or 0.00586067 BTC.

Mask Network Profile

Mask Network launched on February 21st, 2021. Mask Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 68,200,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Mask Network is https://reddit.com/r/masknetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Mask Network is www.mask.io. Mask Network’s official Twitter account is @realmasknetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. Mask Network’s official message board is news.mask.io.

Buying and Selling Mask Network

According to CryptoCompare, “Mask Network provides users with the tools to encrypt their posts & chats on social networks, allowing only their friends to decrypt them.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mask Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mask Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Mask Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

