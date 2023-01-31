Mattern Capital Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Mattern Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,564 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 90 shares during the period. Mattern Capital Management LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $5,263,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Karp Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Selway Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Coston McIsaac & Partners purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock during the second quarter worth about $34,000. 77.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get BlackRock alerts:

BlackRock Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of BLK traded up $2.69 on Tuesday, hitting $750.55. 73,843 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 726,122. BlackRock, Inc. has a one year low of $503.12 and a one year high of $831.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 3.03 and a current ratio of 3.03. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $724.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $676.12. The company has a market capitalization of $112.73 billion, a PE ratio of 22.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.27.

BlackRock Increases Dividend

BlackRock ( NYSE:BLK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 13th. The asset manager reported $8.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.99 by $0.94. The firm had revenue of $4.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.16 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 14.43% and a net margin of 28.97%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that BlackRock, Inc. will post 34.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 7th will be issued a $5.00 dividend. This is an increase from BlackRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.88. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 6th. This represents a $20.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.66%. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.50%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on BLK shares. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of BlackRock from $495.00 to $481.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of BlackRock from $540.00 to $680.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. UBS Group downgraded shares of BlackRock from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $700.00 to $585.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of BlackRock in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of BlackRock from $642.00 to $846.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $738.80.

Insider Buying and Selling at BlackRock

In other BlackRock news, Director Rachel Lord sold 3,950 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $773.41, for a total value of $3,054,969.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,433,997.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other BlackRock news, Director Manish Mehta sold 1,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $742.81, for a total value of $1,002,793.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,059 shares in the company, valued at $7,471,925.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Rachel Lord sold 3,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $773.41, for a total value of $3,054,969.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,433,997.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 61,935 shares of company stock valued at $44,866,323. 1.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

BlackRock Profile

(Get Rating)

BlackRock, Inc engages in providing investment management, risk management, and advisory services for institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its products include single and multi-asset class portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market instruments. The company was founded by Ralph L.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.