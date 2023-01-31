Mattern Capital Management LLC Has $1.91 Million Position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Mattern Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Get Rating) by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,202 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,409 shares during the period. Mattern Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $1,909,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. OLD National Bancorp IN purchased a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the third quarter worth $2,786,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 2,786.4% during the third quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC now owns 8,717 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $914,000 after acquiring an additional 8,415 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 82.8% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 11,773 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,235,000 after purchasing an additional 5,333 shares during the period. Cardiff Park Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 1.7% during the third quarter. Cardiff Park Advisors LLC now owns 8,671 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $910,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the period. Finally, Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 3.1% in the third quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 75,975 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,970,000 after buying an additional 2,286 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares TIPS Bond ETF alerts:

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA TIP traded down $0.22 on Tuesday, hitting $108.39. The stock had a trading volume of 637,672 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,268,729. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $107.97 and a 200-day moving average of $109.54. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $104.63 and a 52-week high of $129.48.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.