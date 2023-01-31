Mattern Capital Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC)

Mattern Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 104,069 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,928 shares during the quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC’s holdings in V.F. were worth $3,113,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. LS Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in V.F. during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Evoke Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of V.F. by 235.7% in the second quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 574 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in shares of V.F. during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in V.F. by 389.7% in the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,043 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 830 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of V.F. by 359.7% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 809 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 633 shares during the last quarter. 96.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

V.F. stock traded up $0.48 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $30.60. The stock had a trading volume of 771,128 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,744,846. V.F. Co. has a 1-year low of $25.05 and a 1-year high of $66.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 1.06. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 1.40.

VFC has been the subject of several research reports. Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of V.F. from $35.00 to $29.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of V.F. from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 6th. OTR Global reiterated a “negative” rating on shares of V.F. in a research note on Friday, January 20th. StockNews.com lowered shares of V.F. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of V.F. from $33.00 to $29.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.90.

In related news, CEO Benno O. Dorer acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $28.50 per share, for a total transaction of $285,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $285,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Benno O. Dorer bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $28.50 per share, with a total value of $285,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $285,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Mark Samuel Hoplamazian purchased 17,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $28.04 per share, for a total transaction of $490,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $803,486.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

V.F. Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work.

