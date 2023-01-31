Mattern Capital Management LLC Invests $443,000 in iShares California Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CMF)

Mattern Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CMF – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 8,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $443,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $42,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in iShares California Muni Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $49,000. Private Ocean LLC lifted its holdings in iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 81.9% in the third quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 1,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 631 shares during the period. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares California Muni Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at $203,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new position in iShares California Muni Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at $217,000.

Get iShares California Muni Bond ETF alerts:

iShares California Muni Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA CMF traded up $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $57.49. 9,043 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 198,507. The business’s fifty day moving average is $56.78 and its 200 day moving average is $56.18. iShares California Muni Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $53.91 and a fifty-two week high of $60.80.

About iShares California Muni Bond ETF

iShares California AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P California AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the S&P California AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index), which measures the performance of the investment-grade segment of the California municipal bond market and the components primarily include transportation and utilities companies.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares California Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CMF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares California Muni Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares California Muni Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.