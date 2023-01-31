Mattern Capital Management LLC Purchases 966 Shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Mattern Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 38,552 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 966 shares during the quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $4,260,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of 3M by 1,889.1% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,356,600 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $201,971,000 after purchasing an additional 1,288,400 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of 3M by 7.2% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,315,417 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,684,639,000 after buying an additional 758,126 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of 3M by 93.5% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,307,003 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $169,139,000 after acquiring an additional 631,426 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA grew its stake in 3M by 54.5% during the second quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 1,283,467 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $166,093,000 after acquiring an additional 452,482 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in 3M during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,856,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.61% of the company’s stock.

Get 3M alerts:

3M Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE MMM traded up $0.69 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $113.27. The company had a trading volume of 741,970 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,632,948. The stock has a market cap of $62.61 billion, a PE ratio of 11.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.00. 3M has a one year low of $107.07 and a one year high of $169.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $123.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $125.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

3M Announces Dividend

3M ( NYSE:MMM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.34 by ($0.06). 3M had a net margin of 16.88% and a return on equity of 39.72%. The company had revenue of $8.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.31 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that 3M will post 8.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th were issued a $1.49 dividend. This represents a $5.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.26%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 17th. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.72%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of 3M from $117.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on 3M from $113.00 to $106.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Mizuho cut their price objective on 3M from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of 3M from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of 3M from $126.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, 3M currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $125.92.

3M Profile

(Get Rating)

3M Co is a technology company, which manufactures industrial, safety, and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, Consumer, and Corporate and Unallocated. The Safety and Industrial segment consists of personal safety, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for 3M Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3M and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.