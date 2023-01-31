Mattern Capital Management LLC Sells 227 Shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

Mattern Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 80,077 shares of the company’s stock after selling 227 shares during the period. Mattern Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $5,125,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. OLD National Bancorp IN increased its holdings in Xcel Energy by 3.3% during the third quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 11,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $746,000 after buying an additional 371 shares during the period. Quantinno Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Xcel Energy by 13.0% during the third quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 7,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $482,000 after buying an additional 864 shares during the period. KBC Group NV increased its holdings in Xcel Energy by 5.6% during the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 34,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,187,000 after buying an additional 1,805 shares during the period. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Xcel Energy by 67.7% during the third quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 14,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $900,000 after buying an additional 5,679 shares during the period. Finally, Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. increased its holdings in Xcel Energy by 45.8% during the third quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 74,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,771,000 after buying an additional 23,420 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.15% of the company’s stock.

Xcel Energy Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ XEL traded down $0.34 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $67.76. The stock had a trading volume of 496,581 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,645,169. Xcel Energy Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $56.89 and a fifty-two week high of $77.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.04. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $70.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $68.92. The company has a market cap of $37.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.48, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.40.

Xcel Energy Announces Dividend

Xcel Energy ( NASDAQ:XEL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69. Xcel Energy had a return on equity of 10.83% and a net margin of 11.34%. The company had revenue of $4.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.58 EPS. Xcel Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 3.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 29th were issued a $0.4875 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 28th. This represents a $1.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.88%. Xcel Energy’s payout ratio is currently 61.51%.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Frank P. Prager sold 1,138 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.48, for a total value of $77,930.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 28,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,919,905.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on XEL. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Xcel Energy from $80.00 to $71.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Xcel Energy from $86.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Xcel Energy from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Xcel Energy in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Xcel Energy from $72.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.00.

Xcel Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

Xcel Energy, Inc operates as a holding company engaged in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. It operates through the following three segments: Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility and All Others. The Regulated Electric Utility segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity primarily in Minnesota, Wisconsin, Michigan, North Dakota, South Dakota, Colorado, Texas, and New Mexico.

Further Reading

