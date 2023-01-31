Maxi Investments CY Ltd Decreases Stake in Tellurian Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:TELL)

Maxi Investments CY Ltd lessened its position in shares of Tellurian Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:TELL – Get Rating) by 75.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 100,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 300,000 shares during the quarter. Maxi Investments CY Ltd’s holdings in Tellurian were worth $239,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Tellurian by 527.4% in the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 9,411 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 7,911 shares during the period. Smith Salley & Associates bought a new stake in shares of Tellurian in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Tellurian in the first quarter worth about $53,000. Brown Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in Tellurian during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tellurian in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Institutional investors own 39.42% of the company’s stock.

TELL traded down $0.02 on Tuesday, hitting $1.99. The company had a trading volume of 3,343,401 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,404,430. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of -7.85 and a beta of 2.31. Tellurian Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.54 and a 12-month high of $6.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 2.12.

Tellurian ( NYSEAMERICAN:TELL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.04). Tellurian had a negative net margin of 39.26% and a negative return on equity of 21.83%. The business had revenue of $81.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.05 million. Research analysts anticipate that Tellurian Inc. will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tellurian Inc engages in the natural gas business worldwide. The company is developing a portfolio of natural gas production, liquefied natural gas (LNG) marketing, and infrastructure assets that includes an approximately 27.6 million tons per annum LNG export facility and an associated pipeline. It owns interests in 11,060 net acres of natural gas assets and 78 producing wells located in the Haynesville Shale trend of northern Louisiana.

