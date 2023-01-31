Maxi Investments CY Ltd Invests $3.96 Million in Global X Uranium ETF (NYSEARCA:URA)

Maxi Investments CY Ltd bought a new position in shares of Global X Uranium ETF (NYSEARCA:URA – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,964,000. Global X Uranium ETF makes up 3.0% of Maxi Investments CY Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Maxi Investments CY Ltd owned approximately 0.26% of Global X Uranium ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cardiff Park Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Global X Uranium ETF by 62.0% during the third quarter. Cardiff Park Advisors LLC now owns 36,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $717,000 after buying an additional 13,843 shares during the last quarter. Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd. Under Special Management increased its stake in Global X Uranium ETF by 56.4% in the third quarter. Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd. Under Special Management now owns 2,080,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,226,000 after purchasing an additional 750,000 shares in the last quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC bought a new stake in Global X Uranium ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $756,000. Simplex Trading LLC increased its stake in Global X Uranium ETF by 32.4% in the third quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 93,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,843,000 after purchasing an additional 22,753 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Global X Uranium ETF by 11.9% in the third quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 89,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,779,000 after buying an additional 9,567 shares during the period.

Global X Uranium ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of Global X Uranium ETF stock traded down $0.13 on Tuesday, hitting $23.08. The company had a trading volume of 730,969 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,757,503. Global X Uranium ETF has a twelve month low of $17.65 and a twelve month high of $28.49. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $20.77 and a 200-day moving average of $20.87.

