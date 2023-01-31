McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Shares Sold by Bank Hapoalim BM

Bank Hapoalim BM lowered its position in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 31.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,850 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 1,800 shares during the period. Bank Hapoalim BM’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $888,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC increased its position in McDonald’s by 57.8% in the 3rd quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 24,941 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $5,755,000 after acquiring an additional 9,132 shares during the period. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in McDonald’s by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,660 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $904,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the period. Bartlett & Co. LLC increased its position in McDonald’s by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 172,083 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $39,709,000 after acquiring an additional 486 shares during the period. Wealthspire Advisors LLC increased its position in McDonald’s by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 11,355 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $2,803,000 after acquiring an additional 661 shares during the period. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in McDonald’s by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,120 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $258,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.86% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Stock Performance

MCD stock opened at $265.20 on Tuesday. McDonald’s Co. has a 1 year low of $217.68 and a 1 year high of $281.67. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $269.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $261.40. The firm has a market cap of $194.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.12, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.63.

Analyst Ratings Changes

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The fast-food giant reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.46 by $0.13. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 123.40% and a net margin of 25.42%. The firm had revenue of $5.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.23 EPS. McDonald’s’s revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.95 earnings per share for the current year.

MCD has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on McDonald’s from $275.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on McDonald’s to $280.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Cowen lifted their price objective on McDonald’s from $280.00 to $293.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on McDonald’s from $250.00 to $262.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on McDonald’s from $305.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $288.48.

McDonald’s Profile

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations on the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

