McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,520,000 shares, a drop of 8.8% from the December 31st total of 3,860,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,070,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.3 days. Approximately 2.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MCK has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of McKesson from $375.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of McKesson from $450.00 to $440.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of McKesson from $384.00 to $416.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of McKesson from $403.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of McKesson from $384.00 to $416.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $415.20.

McKesson Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of MCK opened at $378.69 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $378.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $364.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.72, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.63. McKesson has a 1-year low of $252.61 and a 1-year high of $401.78.

McKesson Announces Dividend

McKesson ( NYSE:MCK Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $6.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.13 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $70.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.66 billion. McKesson had a net margin of 0.76% and a negative return on equity of 267.09%. On average, research analysts forecast that McKesson will post 24.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be issued a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 28th. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.24%.

Insider Buying and Selling at McKesson

In other McKesson news, EVP Tracy Faber sold 10,733 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $391.58, for a total value of $4,202,828.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Tracy Faber sold 10,733 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $391.58, for a total transaction of $4,202,828.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Lori A. Schechter sold 2,500 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $379.79, for a total transaction of $949,475.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,586,762.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,733 shares of company stock valued at $6,129,853 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On McKesson

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in McKesson by 72.3% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 81 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new stake in McKesson in the third quarter worth about $41,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of McKesson during the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of McKesson during the third quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of McKesson during the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.23% of the company’s stock.

McKesson Company Profile

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, International, Medical-Surgical Solutions, and Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS). The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs and other healthcare-related products.

