Memex (CVE:OEE) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $0.01

Memex Inc. (CVE:OEE – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.01 and last traded at C$0.01, with a volume of 10090 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.01.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.01 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 624.11. The company has a market capitalization of C$688,115.00 and a P/E ratio of -5.00.

Memex Inc develops, commercializes, and manufactures a suite of products for its customers in the discrete manufacturing and aerospace sectors worldwide. The company primarily offers MERLIN Tempus, a software-driven industrial Internet of Things communications platform that provides manufacturing productivity metrics, including overall equipment effectiveness in real time.

